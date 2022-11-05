KARACHI - As
many as 10 accused, including
two wanted street criminals,
three motorcycle lifters and five
drug peddlers were arrested by
the district City police on Friday.
According to spokesman for the
district City Police, two pistols
along with rounds as many motorcycles and over one kg hashish
and ice were recovered from the
possession of the accused arrested, identified as Shehbaz, Asif,
Waseem, Najeeb, Umair, Sumair,
Ibrahim, Bilal, Sunny Maseeh
and Waqas Khan. The recovered
motorcycles bearing registration
numbers KGX-8674 and KHY-
9938 were stolen from the limits
of Muaripur and Baghdadi police
stations respectively. Cases have
been registered and further investigations are underway.