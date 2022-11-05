Share:

KARACHI - As

many as 10 accused, including

two wanted street criminals,

three motorcycle lifters and five

drug peddlers were arrested by

the district City police on Friday.

According to spokesman for the

district City Police, two pistols

along with rounds as many motorcycles and over one kg hashish

and ice were recovered from the

possession of the accused arrested, identified as Shehbaz, Asif,

Waseem, Najeeb, Umair, Sumair,

Ibrahim, Bilal, Sunny Maseeh

and Waqas Khan. The recovered

motorcycles bearing registration

numbers KGX-8674 and KHY-

9938 were stolen from the limits

of Muaripur and Baghdadi police

stations respectively. Cases have

been registered and further investigations are underway.