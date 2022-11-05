Share:

85 suspects including 10 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers were booked for allegedly torturing and firing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Faisalabad.

The incident of firing on PTI workers took place in Faisalabad’s Mamu Kanjan town. A case was lodged at the Mamu Kanjan police station against 85 persons under three sections over the complaint of a citizen Qudratullah.

10 PML-N workers and 75 unidentified men were nominated in the case. Due to the violence, the complainant’s nephew Gul Nawaz lost his eye after being tortured by the accused.

The violent incident took place when PTI workers were protesting against the gun attack on Imran Khan.

Yesterday, unidentified assailants had opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) sit-in in Faisalabad against attack on party chief Imran Khan during long march.

Abu Bakar – a PTI leader – said that the attackers arrived in a jeep and opened fire at the participants of the protest, wherein former federal minister Farrukh Habib and MPA Mian Waris were also present.

Abu Bakr further said that the attackers fled towards the camp of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah after opening fire, accusing the police of taking instructions from somewhere else.