Share:

LAHORE-Last year in December, Abid Ali was batting at 61 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi when he was rushed to a cardiac hospital. He was diagnosed with a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome that kept him away from cricket for four months. On Friday, batting against the same opposition, albeit at a different venue, the right-hander scored his first first-class century since returning to first-class cricket.

Abid scored a brilliant 159 off 287 balls that saw Central Punjab to 418-7 - in reply of KP’s imposing 436 - at the close of third day’s at the LCCA Ground in round seven of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23. Over the course of what was his 26th first-class ton, Abid struck 21 fours and two sixes in almost a six-hour-long innings that began yesterday evening. He put 209 runs for the first wicket with Abdullah Shafique, who fell one run short of his seventh first-class century.

Abdullah reclaimed the top spot as the leading run scorer (636 at 70.67) during his knock as he struck 11 fours and two sixes in his 168-ball 99. He began the day on 54 not out while Abid’s overnight score was 38. Tayyab Tahir’s excellent form with the bat continued as he struck unbeaten 62 off 75 balls. KP captain Khalid Usman was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets.

In Abbottabad, Northern all-rounder Aamir Jamal delivered the best bowling performance of the season against Balochistan. The right-arm medium pacer took 8-120 in 30 overs as Balochistan made 375 runs. This was Aamir’s third five-wicket haul in 18 first-class matches and bests his previous figures of 5-38. Khurram Manzoor scored the 32nd century of his first-class career as Sindh built a commanding second innings lead of 340 over Southern Punjab at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Khurram made 121 off 273 (15 fours) after beginning the day on 26.