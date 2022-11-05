Share:

ATTOCK - Arrangements are being finalised for the anti-polio campaign which is scheduled to be launched from 21st to 25th November. CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi said this while giving briefing to the participants of a meeting which was presided over by DC Attock Hasan Waqar Cheema. ADCG Zulfiqar Ahmad, AC Attock Saman Abbas and other officers were also present. CEO said that during the campaign, 0.3 million children upto the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops. Polio workers will be given training in this context and teams will be constituted.

These teams will go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops while this facility will be available at bus stops, railway stations, entry and exit points of the district and all the government run health facilities. DC Attock Hasan Waqar Cheema directed the officers to make this campaign a success and requested people to cooperate in this context.