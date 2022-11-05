Share:

LAHORE-Arambagh Basketball Club clinched the 3rd Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Under-18 Basketball Tournament trophy after defeating Civil Tigers Red by 14-17 points in the final played at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi.

In the third place match, Karachi Colts beat Karachi Youth 10-15. Rafay Salahuddin was named the best player of the tournament and Shahzad Ahmed the emerging player while Andre Turner, Saad Salahuddin, Daniyal Khan Marwat were awarded special prizes and Muaz Ashraf was given the best disciplined player award. The chief guest at the final was Junaid Ahmed Khan, Vice President of National Bank, who distributed prizes among the winners and top performers.

PBL Coordination Manager Muhammad Akhlaq, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Karachi basketball team coach Zahid Malik, Abdullah Imam, Int’l Zafar Iqbal, Zain Chana and Zulfiqar Abbas Khan were also present on the occasion. KBBA Chief Ghulam Muhammad announced that the 3-day Girls 3x3 Basketball Championship will commence from November 16.

He also expressed his gratitude to PBL CEO Alhaj Yasin Qasim Teli for sponsoring the tournament for the third consecutive time and announced that the best player of the 6th Commissioner Karachi Cup will be awarded in the name of late PBL CEO Siraj Qasim Teli. On the occasion, Junaid Ahmed Khan assured the KBBA of his every support and accepted to be the Patron of KBBA and announced that he would play his part in making this court unique.