RAWALPINDI - In a statement issued
late Friday, Pakistan
Army said the baseless
and irresponsible allegations by Chairman
PTI against the institution and particularly, a
senior army officer are
absolutely unacceptable
and uncalled for. “Pakistan army prides itself
for being an extremely professional and well
disciplined organisation with a robust and
highly effective internal accountability system applicable across
the board for unlawful
acts, if any, committed by
uniformed personnel,”
the ISPR said. However,
if the honour, safety and
prestige of its rank and
file is being tarnished by
vested interests through
frivolous allegations, the
institution will jealousy
safeguard its officers and
soldiers no matter what.
“The baseless allegations hurled at the
institution/officials
today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be
allowed to defame the
institution or its soldiers
with impunity.” Keeping this in view, the government of Pakistan has
been requested to inves tigate the matter and initiate legal action against
those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials
without any evidence
whatsoever.”