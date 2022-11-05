Share:

RAWALPINDI - In a statement issued

late Friday, Pakistan

Army said the baseless

and irresponsible allegations by Chairman

PTI against the institution and particularly, a

senior army officer are

absolutely unacceptable

and uncalled for. “Pakistan army prides itself

for being an extremely professional and well

disciplined organisation with a robust and

highly effective internal accountability system applicable across

the board for unlawful

acts, if any, committed by

uniformed personnel,”

the ISPR said. However,

if the honour, safety and

prestige of its rank and

file is being tarnished by

vested interests through

frivolous allegations, the

institution will jealousy

safeguard its officers and

soldiers no matter what.

“The baseless allegations hurled at the

institution/officials

today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be

allowed to defame the

institution or its soldiers

with impunity.” Keeping this in view, the government of Pakistan has

been requested to inves tigate the matter and initiate legal action against

those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials

without any evidence

whatsoever.”