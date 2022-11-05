Share:

NAWABSHAH-Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad Zameer Hussain Brohi has banned the use of CNG and LPG in transport vehicles of schools, colleges, seminaries, universities and other educational institutions.

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad Zameer Hussain Brohi, in an announcement on Friday, said that in the light of orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, use of CNG and LPG was completely prohibited in transport vehicles of educational institutions. He said that a letter in this regard has been dispatched to officials of the Department of Education for implementation and immediate removal of CNG and LPG to seek help for gas cylinders and maintain the fitness of vehicles under use of the institution.

According to an announcement on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner SBA Shehryar Gul Memon, the Department of Transport has started removing gas cylinders from the public transports and checking the vehicle fitness. It said that shopkeepers supplying LPG to public transport are strictly made bound to avoid supply of CNG or LPG to any public transport vehicle. It said that SSP has been sent a letter to initiate action against shopkeepers contravening the order. On the other hand, Secretary DRTA has written a letter to SSP regarding removal of illegal transport offices in the district. He said action would be initiated against owners of illegal public transport offices.