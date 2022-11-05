Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and United Arab Emirates Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday emphasized the vital importance of Pak-UAE relations and agreed to further deepen mutual cooperation in all fields, including economy, trade, energy and investment.

The foreign minister met his UAE counterpart on the sidelines of the Annual Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for their generous support for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

This was a manifestation of the deep and time-tested brotherly ties between the two nations that have always stood by each other in hours of need. UAE was one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance during difficult times, he added.

Foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the need for an increased volume of trade and investment between the two countries.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue the close collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

The foreign minister also congratulated his UAE counterpart on the successful hosting of the annual Sir Bani Yas Forum.