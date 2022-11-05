Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s budget deficit was recorded at Rs808.7 billion (1 percent of the GDP) during first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year despite the fact that Federal Board of Revenue has exceeded the tax collection target.

The country’s budget deficit – the gap between federal income and expenditures – was recorded at Rs808. 7 billion during July to September period of 2022-23. Primary balance, which is the difference between government’s revenue and its non-interest expenditure, recorded a surplus Rs145.26 billion, according to the latest data of the ministry of finance.

Pakistan’s overall expenditures were recorded at Rs2.825 trillion in the first quarter of current fiscal year as against the revenues of Rs2.016 trillion, leaving deficit at Rs808.7 billion. In expenditures, interest payment has once again increased massively, as it cost Rs954 billion. The government has paid interest worth Rs835.135 billion on domestic loans and Rs118.857 billion on foreign loans. Meanwhile, defence spending has remained at Rs312.928 billion. The spending on development expenditures including federal as well as provincial remained at Rs219.247 billion in the first quarter of year 2022-23. In other expenditures, the government has paid Rs171.382 billion as pension payment, Rs102 billion on running of civil government expenditures, Rs92.7 billion as subsidy and Rs199.2 billion as grants to others.