Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan has a huge potential to export meat to China and grab its share in one of the world’s largest food markets, said an official.

“We can benefit a lot if China allows meat import from Pakistan,” Kousar Ali Zaidi, Director General at the Ministry of Commerce, told WealthPK.

Zaidi said the government of Pakistan was in the process of negotiations with concerned Chinese authorities to allow the export of meat. Currently, he said, the foot and mouth disease (FMD) of animals in Pakistan is a large obstacle in export of meat to China. “The largest potential market for Pakistani meat export is China. Pakistan is working with China to resolve sanitary, phytosanitary measures (SPS) and tariff issues,” he added.

Zaidi said if China allows import of meat from Pakistan, a large number of investors in Pakistan would opt for livestock sector to grab this opportunity.

“Pakistan has significantly improved its agricultural and livestock products over the period of time by using modern techniques,” the official said.

He added that Pakistan’s fruits, vegetables and meat are up to the international export standards. Data shows that Pakistan’s exports to China are improving gradually. China remained the third largest export destination for Pakistan during the first quarter (July-September) of fiscal year 2022-23. According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan’s exports to China were $501 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Zaidi said the livestock population that currently existed in Pakistan was for dual purpose, dairy and meat, whereas competing livestock exporting economies have developed different breeds for dairy and meat purposes. “The yield from the two breeds is incomparable,” Zaidi added.

He was of the view that in order to engage in the international meat trade, the product must have consistent quality. “This can be ensured by breed development combined with elimination of foot and mouth disease,” he added.

Zaidi was of the view that food sector, especially the export of meat, would play a key role in enhancing Pakistan’s exports to China in future. He said China imports meat, fruits and vegetables in large quantity to meet its local demand. He informed that Malaysia, Jordan, Egypt and a few other countries allowed the import of meat from Pakistan, which increased confidence in the quality of the products.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director at Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), told WealthPK that improvement in bilateral trade between Pakistan and China was a positive development. However, he said that potential of trade was much more than the current numbers.

“China can be a huge market for Pakistan’s food products,” Suleri said, adding that Pakistan needed to remove the supply-side constrains to produce the goods in large quantity and of best quality to grab the market share. He added that Pakistan should seek international assistance to overcome FMD in animals so that export of meat and dairy products could be enhanced.

“Pakistan will get new markets for its meat and dairy products once the FMD is eliminated,” he added. “Pakistan can export food items, including meat, to China in large quantity by utilising modern techniques and improving processing facilities,” Dr Suleri said.

He suggested that Pakistan should obtain technical assistance from Chinese companies and experts in agriculture and livestock sectors to produce products that can meet export standards.