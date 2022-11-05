Share:

China Foreign Office has hailed the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit and termed it as vital in further strengthening the ties between two brotherly countries.

China Foreign Office spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China wants to collaborate with Pakistan in transforming CPEC into a high standard Belt and Road Cooperation Model.

The China Foreign Office spokesperson said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit will further boost the mutual cooperation between two countries.

Zhao Lijian said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has a vision of long-lasting strategic relations with Pakistan. He also said that Pakistan is China’s superior preference when it comes to neighboring diplomacy.

Interview with Xinhua

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan will work with China to promote the shared destiny of progress and foster peace and harmony in the region and the world at large.

In an interview with Chinese new agency, Xinhua, the Prime Minister said he supports the China-proposed Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative as a remarkable vision to promote harmony and peaceful coexistence between nations and societies.

He said the 20th CPC National Congress conveyed a very powerful message across the world that China stands by stability and peaceful co-existence.

The Prime Minister said over the years, China has transformed and become the second largest economy in the world, which is a miracle.

He said he has no doubt that China will further grow and progress by leaps and bounds, and Sino-Pak friendly relations will further deepen and strengthen.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a game changer in transforming Pakistan’s power, energy, infrastructure and public transport sector.