ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that
China’s position on Kashmir
was consistent and had not
changed. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign
Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that China’s
position on Jammu and Kashmir was always very clearly articulated.
“I can reassure you that there
is no shortcoming of any kind in
the (Pak-China) joint statement,”
he added. He said there was no
reason to assume that there was
any change in the position, either from Pakistan or China,
with regard to Pakistan’s respective core issues.