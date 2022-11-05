Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that

China’s position on Kashmir

was consistent and had not

changed. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign

Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said that China’s

position on Jammu and Kashmir was always very clearly articulated.

“I can reassure you that there

is no shortcoming of any kind in

the (Pak-China) joint statement,”

he added. He said there was no

reason to assume that there was

any change in the position, either from Pakistan or China,

with regard to Pakistan’s respective core issues.