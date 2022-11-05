Share:

Cloudy weather is likely to prevail over upper and central areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm and snow over the hilly areas is expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and surroundings. Hailstorm is also likely to occur at isolated places in upper Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad sixteen degree centigrade, Murree twelve, Lahore and Peshawar twenty, Karachi twenty-two, Quetta and Gilgit ten degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla eight degree centigrade, Jammu seventeen and Leh minus one degree centigrade.