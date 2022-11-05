Share:

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday imposed a complete ban on broadcasting live and recorded speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels.

It may be recalled that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the order of the PEMRA that banned the broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches live on TV.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister had escaped an assassination attempt on Thursday during a long march near Wazirabad after which he addressed a press conference in Lahore on Friday in which he used derogatory language against state institutions.

The media authority said that different satellite TV channels broadcast Imran Khan’s press conference on November 4. The ex-PM leveled baseless allegations against the state institutions which were tantamount to hatching conspiracy against them.

PEMRA said that airing such content could instigate brewing hatred among the masses while damaging peace or putting national security at risk was a sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.