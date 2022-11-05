Share:

HYDERABAD-The Director General (DG) Audit Benazir Income Support Program Usman Azam Shehzad called on the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office on Friday.

According to the university spokesman, the Director General Audit BISP appreciated the decision of the Vice Chancellor for establishing a transparent system for selection and distribution of Benazir Ehsaas Scholarship to deserving students. He discussed various academic matters including the procedure of Benazir Ehsaas Scholarship and timely disbursement of the cheques to the deserving students.

The vice chancellor informed the Director General Audit that a transparent system had been established in the Students Financial Aid Office at the University of Sindh, in which Ehsaas Scholarship could be provided only on the basis of merit, integrity and justice while all scholarships are being given on the basis of even handedness and neutrality.

He said that the parents’ income of the candidates applying for the Benazir Ehsaas Scholarship is being verified by NADRA; however, the interview committee consisted of senior professors and prominent people who had contributions to their credit in the society.

“After the selection of deserving students, cheques are provided to them as soon as the funds are released from the Federal HEC,” he said.

Usman Azam Shehzad said that he often went to audit the funds of Ehsaas scholarship in different universities of Punjab because of being a resident of Lahore, but the scholarship system of the University of Sindh was very unique, transparent and quite clear from all the varsities in the country. He appreciated his unwavering services by describing his performance as ‘unparalleled’. He said that he realized in the meeting with deserving students that even the poorest children were getting the higher education in the University of Sindh and it was a good omen and vision of the Vice Chancellor to deliver cheques to them as soon as the money was released by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.