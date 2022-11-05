Share:

After months of protests, shortages and talks with producers, the government has finally allowed a 25 percent increase in paracetamol prices. This is bound to ease tensions between the pharmaceutical industry, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the health ministry. At the same time, it will ensure that access to such an integral drug remains consistent in the market. However, we must question the precedent set through using hoarding and a halt in production as a bargaining tool.

The health ministry’s decision to accept the demands put forth by pharmaceutical companies, particularly GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Ltd, came after paracetamol disappeared from the market entirely. A generic medicine like this is needed for reducing pain, fever and managing symptoms of other diseases, and its disappearance undoubtedly created more hardships for patients across the country.

While the government was cracking down on why people were suffering needlessly and investigated the disappearance of the drug, pharmaceutical companies were reportedly hoarding produced medicines, halting production and voicing grievances according to which their cost of production superseded their income. They demanded an increase in prices that would keep in mind global trends and be reflective of the rates of inflation, increased cost of importing, manufacturing and trade tariffs. But the government refused, until now.

The 25 percent increase in price is bound to soothe the concerns of the companies but it does put forth an important question of what the future may look like. After months of tensions, the government finally gave in, encouraging other manufacturers to also adopt the same methods to get what they want. We are looking at a reality where producers are threatening to halt production and supply until they get what they want, putting many patients in incredibly risky positions. Already, producers of antibiotics and chemotherapy medicines have vowed to stop production until the government increases prices.

In this impossible situation, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that healthcare is affordable and accessible, but also feasible to make for producers. With prices increasing across the board, it is only natural for medicines to also become more expensive. However, government schemes should compensate by ensuring that this price hike is only slight, and that the market operates in a manner that is functional for all stakeholders. More thought and resources must go into devising the appropriate strategy before more vital medicines disappear from the market.