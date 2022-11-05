Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel outclassed Guard Group by 11-3½ to book berth in the main final whereas Dawn Bread overpowered Diamond Paints 10-3½ to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament sponsored by Dawn Bread here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel proved too hot for Guard Group and overwhelmed them by 11-3½. Nicolas Antinori played out his heart and smashed in superb six goals from the winning team, while Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converted two goals each and Usman Aziz Anwar struck one. Saqib Khan Khakwani thrashed in three classic goals from the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match of the day saw Dawn Bread trouncing Diamond Paints by 10-3½ to secure a place in the subsidiary final. Juan Cruz Greguol played hero’s role in his team’s triumph with a classic contribution of six splendid goals while Alman Jalil Azam fired in four goals. Omar Malhi, Usman Haye and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo scored one goal apiece from Diamond Paints, who had a half goal handicap advantage.

A good number of families and polo lovers, including Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and others, were also present on the occasion to enjoy the weather as well as enthralling polo matches on offer here at the Lahore Polo Club.