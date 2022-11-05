LAHORE - Briefing the media regarding severity of injuries
sustained by Imran Khan due to bullets fired at
him, Dr Faisal Sultan displayed the X-Ray reports
of Imran Khan legs on the projector in Shaukat
Khanum Hospital here on Friday evening.
The X-ray reports clearly showed that there
were two bullet fragments present in the right
thigh near Femur bone. Besides this, two fragments were also present in lower part of the leg
near Tibia bone of the right leg. The x-ray clearly
shows that two bullets fragments slightly chipped
and fractured the Tibia bone in right leg. All of the
four bullet fragments present in the upper and
lower part of the right leg were removed through
surgical procedure, Faisal informed.
Showing the x-ray of left leg, Dr Faisal Sultan
said that there were small fragments present
near the knee bone, known as Patella, adding to
this he said, that these fragments were small as
compared to the fragments penetrated in right
leg and these fragments did not cause any fracture or damage in the left leg.
Explaining the sensitivity of the specific body
area which is called Thigh where fragments of the
bullets penetrated, Dr Faisal said, this is very sensitive area because these fragments penetrated in
that area of thigh, which has the most important
artery that supplies blood to the entire leg. And
if for any reason this vein gets cut off or sustains
injury, the bleeding occurs rapidly.