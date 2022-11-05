Share:

LAHORE - Briefing the media regarding severity of injuries

sustained by Imran Khan due to bullets fired at

him, Dr Faisal Sultan displayed the X-Ray reports

of Imran Khan legs on the projector in Shaukat

Khanum Hospital here on Friday evening.

The X-ray reports clearly showed that there

were two bullet fragments present in the right

thigh near Femur bone. Besides this, two fragments were also present in lower part of the leg

near Tibia bone of the right leg. The x-ray clearly

shows that two bullets fragments slightly chipped

and fractured the Tibia bone in right leg. All of the

four bullet fragments present in the upper and

lower part of the right leg were removed through

surgical procedure, Faisal informed.

Showing the x-ray of left leg, Dr Faisal Sultan

said that there were small fragments present

near the knee bone, known as Patella, adding to

this he said, that these fragments were small as

compared to the fragments penetrated in right

leg and these fragments did not cause any fracture or damage in the left leg.

Explaining the sensitivity of the specific body

area which is called Thigh where fragments of the

bullets penetrated, Dr Faisal said, this is very sensitive area because these fragments penetrated in

that area of thigh, which has the most important

artery that supplies blood to the entire leg. And

if for any reason this vein gets cut off or sustains

injury, the bleeding occurs rapidly.