ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday gave approval to increase petroleum levy from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per litre on RON 95 and above with effect from 16th November, 2022.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at Finance Division. Federal Board of Revenue presented a summary on increase in rate of Sales Tax on HOBC. It was conveyed that the rates of sales tax on POL products were reduced to zero from 1st February, 2022, that put pressure on FBR’s efforts to achieve its revenue targets. Therefore, the ECC after deliberation allowed to increase petroleum levy from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per liter on RON 95 and above with effect from 16th November, 2022, which is a luxury good being consumed by wealthy consumers in expensive vehicles.

It is worth mentioning here that currently, the government is not charging GST on petroleum products, as it is collecting only petroleum levy. The government has recently increased the petroleum levy on petrol to a record high of Rs50 per liter. At present, there is a petroleum levy of Rs30 per liter on high octane blending component (HOBC), Rs8 per liter on kerosene oil, Rs12.59 per liter on high-speed diesel, Rs6 per liter on light diesel oil.

Ministry of energy (Petroleum Division) submitted a summary on high speed diesel/ gas oil premium and informed that due to difference of premium on import of HSD for importing OMCs and PSO, there is an unsustainable position for importing OMCs and smooth supply of HSD in the country. In order to ensure sustained supply/import security, the ECC after detailed discussion allowed premium on HSD subject to maximum capping at US$ 15/BBL for importing OMCs other than PSO for the months of November and December, 2022.

The ECC also approved Technical Supplementary Grants of Rs. 5 billion for conduct of 7th population census.

Federal Minister of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Mr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Mr. Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Pasha, Federal Secretaries, Chairman FBR and other senior officers attended the meeting.