DOHA - As the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 gets closer, Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s Secretary General, discusses the tournament, which kicks off on Sunday (20th November 2022) at 19:00 local time in Al Bayt Stadium, Doha Qatar. On the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup Qatar, Secretary General Fatma Samoura siad: “On Sunday 20 November 2022, the eyes of the world will be on Qatar. It will be a festival of football and, definitely, a month of celebration. After what we have been through over the past two years, it’s a unique opportunity for fans around the world to come and be united by the greatest show ever.” Speaking about Qatari hospitality, she said: “No matter your race, your religion, your social and sexual orientation, you are most welcome, and Qataris are ready to receive you with the best hospitality that you can imagine.”