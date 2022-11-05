Share:

Science is not just limited to rote learning the definitions, it is about understanding the processes related to chemistry, physics, biology, astronomy, and other fields. Science is a part of life that must be explored. The youth, in particular, must be exposed to science from an early age. Here, the word “expose” does not refer to merely memorizing the definitions, but to comprehending the various branches of science. How are rain clouds formed? How do magnets work? Why is photosynthesis important? Where does the Sun go at night? The children and the youth should know the process and why certain things happen. Our educational system only pushes the students to complete one grade after the other. It should guide them to acquire practical-based learning.

The purpose of education is not to instruct the students but to inspire them to learn. This learning must not be limited to earning a grade but result in the development of a skill. On the World Science Day for Peace and Development, observed on November 10, we must pledge to breed curiosity among our children. We must foster the seeds of inquisitiveness along with the concept of life-long learning if we aim to develop innovators, thinkers, and scientists of the future.

Students do study science-based subjects in their primary and secondary classes but they lack the awareness of how to implement it in life. Chemistry is of interest to those who want to pursue Applied Chemistry during their bachelor’s. Physics appeals to those who aim at becoming professionals in this field. Mathematics is of interest to those who want to pursue a bachelor’s in mathematics, computer science, or engineering. We cannot create a plan that fits every mind. Every student has various sets of interests and talents.

We need to create a system that brings out the best in each student. This is possible by allowing the students to learn what they want at their pace—without compelling them to keep up with others. Scientists and inventors will emerge from our country if we allow the students to think. Classroom learning should present them with practical learning rather than bookish information. Teachers should be facilitators of knowledge and not keepers of grades.

Instead of making the students study science, teachers should involve them in science. This includes pursuing experiments that can be done at school and college. This also includes taking the students on field trips. For instance, instead of teaching them about light reflection and refraction, students should be taught through actual experiments. Imagine the learning students will acquire when they observe how kinetic and potential energies work in industries. Students will acquire an understanding of mass and velocity if they observe it practically.

Similarly, students will comprehend the workings of a microscope better if an industry expert visits their school/college and shares insights with them. The youth of Pakistan has the mind to achieve greatness, they need direction to put in their efforts. They require a visionary who can instil confidence in their abilities, inspire them to pursue life-long learning, and guide them on how to manifest their future.