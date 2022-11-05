Share:

LAHORE - Maj Gen Tariq Saleem Malik (R), former Vice President of Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), passed away yesterday at CMH Rawalpindi due to a heart related health condition. A man, who was known for his poise and inventiveness, served the game of golf noticeably during his tenure as the pivotal office-bearer of the PGF. In the course of his association with golf, he acquired the reverence of amateur and professional golfers for facilitating development of golf. His passing away is a loss to golf and his contribution towards stream lining the PGF during his tenure was hailed by the Presidents of PGF, Lt Gen (R) Gen Ashfaq Pervez Kayani and Lt Gen Muhammad Zahir ul Islam, Brig Nayyar Afzal, Vice President PGF, Ahsan Janjua, Former Treasurer PGF and Malik Kamran, Manager Golf. In his message from overseas, Taimur Hassan, Chairman Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, stated that Maj Gen Tariq Saleem was a good friend and wonderful colleague. May Allah rest his soul in peace and give the family the strength to bear his loss. The messages of condolences continue to pour in from all Provincial Golf Associations and golf courses of the country.