The patriarchal structure and outmoded norms that define Pakistani culture have a significant negative impact on the country’s female population. In Pakistan, there is a great difficulty for women to get an education due to gender inequality. Pakistan is one of the worst Asian countries to provide quality education. In 2017 Pakistan ranked the second worst country in terms of gender equality. There are many obstacles for female students. In the 2010 UNDP report, Pakistan ranked 92 out of 94 countries in terms of gender empowerment, and 120 out of 146 in terms of gender-related development index.

More than one-third of Pakistani females don’t attend primary school, compared to just 21 percent of boys, according to the report “Shall I feed my daughter or educate her?’’ Only 13 percent of the girls are in school by the ninth grade. According to the party platform of Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, as of 2018, 22.5 million children were not enrolled in schools. However, the gender gap is particularly pronounced in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province. In 2014, 81 percent of girls and 52 percent of boys failed to finish elementary school (Human rights Watch 2018). Boys have a 20 percent higher literacy rate than girls according to UNICEF (Pakistan Annual Report). In addition, 21 percent of Pakistani girls have already married when they reach the age of 18.

In Pakistani society, patriarchal ideals are deeply ingrained, and different manifestations can be found throughout the nation. Since men work paid jobs and are the primary breadwinners, the gender division of labour forces women to concentrate on unpaid domestic caregiving. This has resulted in a low-level investment in girls’ education both by their families and the government. This lack of investment in women’s human capital, combined with unfavourable societal biases and cultural practices, constraints on women’s mobility, and women’s internalization of patriarchy, forms the foundation for gender discrimination and disparities.in most spheres of life. Women’s education in Pakistan has been impacted by killings and school destruction. Malala Yousafzai, a 16-year-old advocate for education was shot in the head and neck on October 9, 2012, by Taliban insurgents after she wrote about the closing of all girl’s schools in Mingora, in the district Swat, and the destruction of the schools. Since September 2012, militants have destroyed or damaged 401 schools in Swat and 710 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Taliban opposing girls’ education is to be blamed for this.

The gender gap in education is significantly smaller in urban than in rural areas, according to data from the Ministry of Education, which reveals several other fascinating facts about education in the country. Estimates show that rural areas had a literacy rate of 28.3 percent, while urban areas had a literacy rate of 58.3 percent with only 12 percent of rural women being literate. There is a significant difference between the percentage of women who attend school in urban and rural areas. In cities, women’s educational opportunities are growing every day. Female parents in urban areas are significantly more supportive of their daughters starting school and even encouraging them to look for employment. They are significantly more aware of their daughters’ rights. Women in rural areas, unlike in urban ones, are discouraged from going to school. Most of them were raised in conservative homes with little to no schooling.

Statistics show that there are significant gender gaps in Pakistani education. Girls and women must overcome socio-cultural barriers to pursue an education. The international community has decided to end gender inequality in education through SDG4. Advocates for gender equality claim that providing everyone with equal access to education without regard to a person’s gender is not only kind and moral but also essential for the advancement of society. They also cite empirical research that demonstrates the significant impact that gender differences in educational attainment have on rural poverty in Pakistan and the importance of female literacy in eradicating poverty.

When 130 million girls worldwide miss school because of hardships, lack of resources, or being surrounded by violence and conflict, every effort counts. When youth get an education, their lives get better and they get the resources they need to get out of poverty. The accomplishment of national and international education goals is fundamentally hampered by gender discrimination at all levels. The Government and policymakers should prioritize female education and increase the budget quota for them because it is essential to building a more equitable society with empowered women. The disparity in educational attainment in Pakistan ought to vanish with persistent effort—regardless of gender, everyone has the right to an appropriate and equal education.