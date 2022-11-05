BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf
Scholz said he told Chinese
President Xi Jinping in talks
on Friday that he wanted Beijing to use its “influence” on
Moscow to stop the war in
Ukraine. “I told President (Xi)
that it is important for China
to use its influence on Russia,”
Scholz said.
“Russia must immediately
stop the attacks under which
the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw
from Ukraine.” Scholz, on a
one-day visit to Beijing, said
Russia, China and the West
had agreed to respect the UN
charter and “principles such
as sovereignty and territorial
integrity,” which he said Russia was violating in Ukraine.
The German leader also
called on Russian President
Vladimir Putin at a news
conference to prolong a deal
allowing grain shipments to
continue from Ukraine via the
Black Sea. “Hunger must not
be used as a weapon,” Scholz
said. Grain shipments from
Ukraine resumed Thursday
after Russia returned to a
deal allowing their safe passage following international
pressure. But Moscow said it
had yet to decide whether to
extend the grain deal beyond
November 19 -- the renewal
date written into the original agreement brokered by
the UN and Turkey to stave
off a global food emergency.
One of the world’s largest
grain exporters, Ukraine was
forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded
the country on.