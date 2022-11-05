Share:

BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf

Scholz said he told Chinese

President Xi Jinping in talks

on Friday that he wanted Beijing to use its “influence” on

Moscow to stop the war in

Ukraine. “I told President (Xi)

that it is important for China

to use its influence on Russia,”

Scholz said.

“Russia must immediately

stop the attacks under which

the civilian population is suffering daily and withdraw

from Ukraine.” Scholz, on a

one-day visit to Beijing, said

Russia, China and the West

had agreed to respect the UN

charter and “principles such

as sovereignty and territorial

integrity,” which he said Russia was violating in Ukraine.

The German leader also

called on Russian President

Vladimir Putin at a news

conference to prolong a deal

allowing grain shipments to

continue from Ukraine via the

Black Sea. “Hunger must not

be used as a weapon,” Scholz

said. Grain shipments from

Ukraine resumed Thursday

after Russia returned to a

deal allowing their safe passage following international

pressure. But Moscow said it

had yet to decide whether to

extend the grain deal beyond

November 19 -- the renewal

date written into the original agreement brokered by

the UN and Turkey to stave

off a global food emergency.

One of the world’s largest

grain exporters, Ukraine was

forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia invaded

the country on.