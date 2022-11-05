Share:

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori says it is because of efforts and sacrifices of Armed forces that terrorism has been eliminated from the country.

Addressing a Launching ceremony of the book “Gumnam Sipahi” written by Hassan Ali Agaria in Karachi, he said Pakistan army restored peace by rooting out terrorism from Karachi, Wana, Balochistan and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of Pakistan Council of foreign relations, Kamran Tessori called for joint efforts to project a positive image of the country in the World.