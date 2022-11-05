Share:

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that the government wants a clash between Pakistan Army and people.

Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister Rashid said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s main accused is giving a video statement as if he is sitting in the studio, not the police station.

He further said that the "pressure cooker of politics" can explode at any time.

He also concerned his fear for Pakistan as Rana Sanaullah is the interior Minister of the country.

"The government has increased the levy on petrol by up to Rs50, following the International Monetary Fund IMF’s condition," he said.