Share:

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for November 6 (Sunday) for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in F-6/2, PM Secretariat, CBR, PM Staff Colony, Blue Area, OGDC, Quaid-Azam University, Saudi Embassy, Residential Embassy feeders and 132KV New Islamabad International Airport (T-1) Consumer grid station and surroundings.