Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal has said extremism cannot be eliminated as long as the religious card continues to be used in politics.

Talking to newsmen at Narowal, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan became victim of religious extremism, as he himself used it to incite religious sentiments through his poisonous statements.

Ahsan Iqbal said the former PTI Government had used religious card against him, due to which a youth attacked him.

He said the PTI Chairman is levelling baseless allegations against sensitive state institutions and enemy's agencies must be rejoicing today as the PTI Chief is talking as per their liking.

He said Imran Khan is now inciting his workers against state institutions.