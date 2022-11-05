Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan likely to get discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital in 24 hours. As per details, the PTI chairman is still in Shaukat Khanum Hospital but he is in much better condition now.

The former prime minister will undergo X-rays, test and complete checkup today (Saturday), the sources within the hospital were quoted as saying.

Imran Khan is likely to get discharged from Shaukat Khanum in the next 24 hours. Police and Dolphin force are deployed in huge numbers outside the hospital.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, to remove bullet fragments after he was shot in the leg at a rally in Punjab’s Wazirabad.

The former prime minister’s leg surgery continued for one and a half hours. He was shifted to a private room after a successful operation.

Though the operation was minor, time was needed to ensure the removal of every particle from the leg of Imran Khan, the sources within the hospital were quoted as saying.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured.