Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Saturday said Imran Khan’s real face as traitor would be exposed after conclusion of pending court cases against him within the next three months.

“There will be no one to remember Imran Khan’s name once the court announces its judgment”, Javed Latif said during a presser held here.

He criticized Imran Khan for violating law and constitution and said, “Popularity doesn’t mean that someone is above the law and constitution”.

He said Imran Khan had been playing havoc with the country and by so he had exposed his real face but “violation of law and constitution of the country is not tolerable at all for the government and the people”.

He said patriotic people in the country and its institutions believe that the state could not run without the supremacy of constitution and law.

The government had been working tirelessly for the last six months to bring investment back into the country but PTI leadership was trying to thwart these efforts by creating instability in the country which was unacceptable for any patriotic citizen, Javed Latif said.

The handlers of PTI were terming Imran Khan as their red line but “State is the red line for the 220 million people of Pakistan”, he said.

The PML-N leader said the video release of the accused statement, Imran Khan’s act of hurling allegations at state institutions and individuals, Fawad Chaudhry’s attempt to instigate public for violence and revenge, and attack by PTI workers on the sensitive building were the actual conspiracies against the state.

Javed Latif condemned the attack on PTI long march and said the continuous blaming of state institutions by PTI’s leadership was more condemnable than the incident. “Imran Khan has failed in his efforts to malign and divide the institutions”, he added.

“Public will know how Imran Khan is playing with their sentiments to gain political mileage through blaming state and its institutions once the results of the investigation will go public”, he said.

He said those who were providing patronage to Imran Khan must realize that since his launch in the year 2011, the country had been facing severe unrest and destabilization.

He said that Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill get relief despite speaking against the state institutions, however, former deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, who faced PTI’s revenge, was still in the custody of Punjab government and no one was raising voice for him.

Javed Latif said those who were threatening Rana Sanaullah with their intentions to take revenge should know that the whole party was standing behind him.

“We are silent in the larger interest of the state and its people but will not allow anyone to blackmail the institutions”, he said.

He said only 2937 people came out for protest on call of Imran Khan, burnt tyres and attacked people’s houses under the leadership of PTI in two provinces.

It was the responsibility of the government to make those accountable who were blaming state institutions without any evidence.

To a question, the PML-N leader asked for probing into the Imran Khan’s claims of his connections in agencies and army. “Who can be in contact with the person who malign state institutions”, he asked.