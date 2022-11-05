Share:

KARACHI-Tata Textile Mills Limited (TTML), one of the well-respected conglomerates in Pakistan, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to accelerate the business transformation of its textile mills and food division by leveraging cloud technology.

Integration Xperts (Pvt.) Ltd., a leading cloud implementation and professional services partner and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), will implement the project at Tata Textile Mills Limited, which is expected to go live by early 2023. Previously, TTML’s operations relied on a combination of customized and standard legacy solutions and manual processes. TTML turned to Integration Xpert (Pvt) Ltd to help implement Oracle Cloud ERP, a complete, modern cloud ERP suite to manage its operations across its textile and meat manufacturing facilities to gain productivity and flexibility, have a consistent view across its business, and implement next-gen technology and enhancements.

“Our growth strategy is supported by the integration of cutting-edge technology and top-of-the-line solutions that will not only help our textile and food division become the benchmark in the industry but revolutionize the legacy-based operations in its entirety,” said Muhammad Yasir Khan, CIO, Tata Textile Mills Limited. “We are delighted to embark on this journey with Integrations Xperts and Oracle to deliver on our passion and commitment to achieve maximized operational efficiency to serve our customers better.”

“Working with Integration Xperts, customers know the value proposition and service level we bring through the various stages of the implementation process,” said Umair Azam, the Founder & CEO Integration Xperts (Pvt.) Ltd. “We are excited to work with TTML as they embark on their digital transformation journey to grow their business. By leveraging Oracle Cloud ERP, the company can take informed decisions, and streamline and automate its operations to stay ahead in a highly-competitive economy.”