HYDERABAD -The Isra University Hospital Hyderabad has become the first hospital in Hyderabad which received provisional license from Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC). The University spokesman informed here on Friday that a ceremony was held at Isra University Hospital Hyderabad campus where the Director License and Accreditation Sindh Healthcare Commission Dr Altaf Hussein Khowaja presented provisional license to the Vice Chancellor, Isra University, Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari. Deputy Director, SHCC. Dr Tariq Memon and Assistant Director, SHCC Arsahd Ali Soomro, Deans, Chairpersons and Faculty Members of Isra University were also present on the occasion.