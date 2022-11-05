Share:

JERUSALEM - Veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu launched negotiations Friday with his ultra-Orthodox and far-right allies

on forming what could be the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, raising concerns at home

and abroad. Netanyahu’s Likud party won 32 seats

in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, the Knesset, according to the latest official results of the election released

on Thursday night. That combined with 18 for two

ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and 14 for the rising

extreme-right alliance called Religious Zionism gave

the right-wing bloc supporting Netanyahu 64 seats.