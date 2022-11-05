Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on

Friday admitted for regular hearing a petition seeking directions

for removing Imran Khan from the

office of the chairman Pakistan

Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The court

issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents for Nov 11, besides

attorney general for Pakistan and

advocate general Punjab.

Justice Muhammad Sajid

Mehmood Sethi had reserved the

verdict on maintainability of the

petition, after hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, on

Thursday. While issuing the verdict

on Friday, the court declared the petition maintainable and issued notices to the respondents.

Advocate Muhammad Afaq had

filed the petition, wherein the ECP,

federal government and others

were impleaded as respondents. He

submitted that the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan and he had no legal standing to continue as the PTI

chairman. He requested the court to

issue directions for removing Imran

Khan from the office of PTI chairman and order the party to appoint

a new chairman.

On October 21, 2022, the ECP had

declared Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices and disqualified him

from being a member of the parliament in the Toshakhana case. Imran

Khan had challenged the verdict in

the Islamabad High Court.