LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on
Friday admitted for regular hearing a petition seeking directions
for removing Imran Khan from the
office of the chairman Pakistan
Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The court
issued notices to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents for Nov 11, besides
attorney general for Pakistan and
advocate general Punjab.
Justice Muhammad Sajid
Mehmood Sethi had reserved the
verdict on maintainability of the
petition, after hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, on
Thursday. While issuing the verdict
on Friday, the court declared the petition maintainable and issued notices to the respondents.
Advocate Muhammad Afaq had
filed the petition, wherein the ECP,
federal government and others
were impleaded as respondents. He
submitted that the ECP had disqualified Imran Khan and he had no legal standing to continue as the PTI
chairman. He requested the court to
issue directions for removing Imran
Khan from the office of PTI chairman and order the party to appoint
a new chairman.
On October 21, 2022, the ECP had
declared Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices and disqualified him
from being a member of the parliament in the Toshakhana case. Imran
Khan had challenged the verdict in
the Islamabad High Court.