Share:

Karachi is the seventh largest urban population in the world according to the 2017 global census 14.9m, with an estimated current population of 25-30m. An effective local government in cities should be delegated to the local people. The constitution of Pakistan protects this right. Article 32 of the Constitution requires the state to foster local governmental institutions. Article 140A of the Constitution requires the province to delegate power to elected local governments. It also compels the Pakistan Election Commission to hold local government elections.

The local government polls in Karachi have been postponed three times over. No new polling dates have been set this time around. This is a violation of the constitutional rights of the citizens. The Election Commission of Pakistan has cited a shortage of security personnel in the province. However, the Constitution also empowers the election commission to obtain assistance from federal authorities.

Article 220 of the Constitution makes it the duty of all federal and provincial executive authorities to assist the Election Commission. This means that the election commission has the authority to deploy the army, rangers, FC and police.

These powers are given to the election commission, so the authorities have to take on the responsibility of holding fair and transparent elections right now. Local government elected by the local people is needed in the urban population and is especially crucial in megacities.

MARYAM ABDUL KHALIQ,

Karachi.