LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Ch
Parvez Elahi strongly condemned the gun
attack on the PTI Chairman Imran Khan
and other leaders.
Expressing complete solidarity with
Imran Khan, the cabinet members
prayed for the early recovery of Imran Khan and other leaders. They also
prayed for the exalted place of the martyred party worker Moazam Gondal
in the firing incident. The cabinet approved financial assistance of Rs.5
million for the family members of the
martyred party worker Moazam Gondal
while Rs.2.5 million for party worker
Ibtisam for courageously apprehending
the person committing an attack.
Addressing the meeting, the chief minister stated that the statement of the accused
was a mere eyewash, and the government
will reach to the bottom of the matter. The
CM thanked Allah Almighty that Imran
Khan and other companions remained
safe. The cabinet meeting accorded approval to the most lengthy agenda and
more than 90-point agenda was approved.
Approval was also granted to construct a flyover at Shahdara a place
near Lahore during the meeting while
approval was granted to fix the fare of
Lahore Orange Line Metro Train on the
basis of distance. It was also decided
during the meeting to extend the scope
of Lahore Transport Company across
Punjab and approval was given to extend the route of buses plying in Lahore
up to Muridke.
Approval was accorded to adopt
austerity measures to reduce the government expenses during the current
fiscal year under which the foreign
treatment and air travel on the government officers will be banned. Ban will
also be applicable to hold workshops
and seminars in the luxury hotels on
the government expenses. Approval
was accorded for new employment for
the district police offices in the new
districts. It was also decided to take
departmental written examinations for
making induction of constables/traffic
assistants in the Punjab Police.
It was also approved to extend the
contract of contract employees in the
Home Department and make induction
on 2226 posts in the technical cadre of
Special Branch and Management Information System. Approval was granted
to amend the service rules 2020 (appointment by promotion) of Deputy Superintendent and Superintendent under which the condition of field posting
for the promotion of DSPs of technical
cadre of police has been abolished.
Approval was also granted to the
transfer policy of regular medical officers of Primary & Secondary Health and
Women Medical Officers of Specialized
Healthcare & Medical Education along
with Punjab Financial Management
Act 2022 and Punjab Pension Reforms
2022. Approval was granted to establish
Counter Terrorism Training School in
the CTD Headquarters near Jallo Park.
It was also decided to allow export of
additional sugar without any subsidy to
the Punjab Sugar Mills Association.
The Punjab Cabinet granted approval for granting financial assistance
package to be given to the flood affectees during the recent flood. The Punjab Cabinet endorsed the decision to
make Murree, Kot Addu, Talagang and
Wazirabad a district along with making Alipur a tehsil. It was approved to
adopt an action plan during the snowfall season in Murree. It was decided to
make prompt inductions on the vacant
posts in Rescue-1122 and approval was
granted to allocate Rs1 billion for the
implementation of the Murree Action
Plan. It was approved under the authority to release prisoners under Prisoners
Probational Release Act 1926 Section-II.
The board comprising the level of
Additional Secretary will present its
recommendations to the CM for release of prisoners showing good conduct. Approval was granted for induction on the new block of Aziz Bhatti
Teaching Hospital Gujrat of 148-beds
and reconstituting the Board of Governors for the Pakistan Kidney & Liver
Institute and Research Center. Approval was also granted for issuing
funds for appointment of caretaker
Vice Chancellor of the University of
Child Health Science, for prevention of
dengue especially larviciding, fogging
and for the reporting system of IRS.