Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Ch

Parvez Elahi strongly condemned the gun

attack on the PTI Chairman Imran Khan

and other leaders.

Expressing complete solidarity with

Imran Khan, the cabinet members

prayed for the early recovery of Imran Khan and other leaders. They also

prayed for the exalted place of the martyred party worker Moazam Gondal

in the firing incident. The cabinet approved financial assistance of Rs.5

million for the family members of the

martyred party worker Moazam Gondal

while Rs.2.5 million for party worker

Ibtisam for courageously apprehending

the person committing an attack.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister stated that the statement of the accused

was a mere eyewash, and the government

will reach to the bottom of the matter. The

CM thanked Allah Almighty that Imran

Khan and other companions remained

safe. The cabinet meeting accorded approval to the most lengthy agenda and

more than 90-point agenda was approved.

Approval was also granted to construct a flyover at Shahdara a place

near Lahore during the meeting while

approval was granted to fix the fare of

Lahore Orange Line Metro Train on the

basis of distance. It was also decided

during the meeting to extend the scope

of Lahore Transport Company across

Punjab and approval was given to extend the route of buses plying in Lahore

up to Muridke.

Approval was accorded to adopt

austerity measures to reduce the government expenses during the current

fiscal year under which the foreign

treatment and air travel on the government officers will be banned. Ban will

also be applicable to hold workshops

and seminars in the luxury hotels on

the government expenses. Approval

was accorded for new employment for

the district police offices in the new

districts. It was also decided to take

departmental written examinations for

making induction of constables/traffic

assistants in the Punjab Police.

It was also approved to extend the

contract of contract employees in the

Home Department and make induction

on 2226 posts in the technical cadre of

Special Branch and Management Information System. Approval was granted

to amend the service rules 2020 (appointment by promotion) of Deputy Superintendent and Superintendent under which the condition of field posting

for the promotion of DSPs of technical

cadre of police has been abolished.

Approval was also granted to the

transfer policy of regular medical officers of Primary & Secondary Health and

Women Medical Officers of Specialized

Healthcare & Medical Education along

with Punjab Financial Management

Act 2022 and Punjab Pension Reforms

2022. Approval was granted to establish

Counter Terrorism Training School in

the CTD Headquarters near Jallo Park.

It was also decided to allow export of

additional sugar without any subsidy to

the Punjab Sugar Mills Association.

The Punjab Cabinet granted approval for granting financial assistance

package to be given to the flood affectees during the recent flood. The Punjab Cabinet endorsed the decision to

make Murree, Kot Addu, Talagang and

Wazirabad a district along with making Alipur a tehsil. It was approved to

adopt an action plan during the snowfall season in Murree. It was decided to

make prompt inductions on the vacant

posts in Rescue-1122 and approval was

granted to allocate Rs1 billion for the

implementation of the Murree Action

Plan. It was approved under the authority to release prisoners under Prisoners

Probational Release Act 1926 Section-II.

The board comprising the level of

Additional Secretary will present its

recommendations to the CM for release of prisoners showing good conduct. Approval was granted for induction on the new block of Aziz Bhatti

Teaching Hospital Gujrat of 148-beds

and reconstituting the Board of Governors for the Pakistan Kidney & Liver

Institute and Research Center. Approval was also granted for issuing

funds for appointment of caretaker

Vice Chancellor of the University of

Child Health Science, for prevention of

dengue especially larviciding, fogging

and for the reporting system of IRS.