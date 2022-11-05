Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that an ethical, morality and humanity-based world order should be

pursued to establish total peace in the world as opposed to an order based upon biases, phobias and

vested interests.

He added that societies the world over had been

endeavouring to pursue total peace by eliminating

the kinetic use of force to achieve national or international objectives, albeit with little success.

The President expressed these views during a

meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Institute

of Peace Studies (PIPS), Islamabad, led by Director PIPS, Mr Muhammad Amir Rana, at Aiwan-eSadr, on friday. During the meeting, the President

stressed the need for uniform and fair application

of international laws, rules and regulations on all

nations and on all peoples equally and fairly without making any discrimination on the basis of colour, creed, race or religious beliefs.

He said that total peace in the world may be attainable provided we disregard the concepts of

Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD), Civilized

War and Humane warfare. Referring to the increasing trend of Islamophobia, religious bigotry,

and intimidation and chastisement of minorities in

India, the President said that such trends and behaviours once unleashed had long-lasting impacts

on society and were difficult to reverse.

During the meeting, Director PIPS gave a presentation on the “Charter of Peace”, which is a policy

document developed by PIPS after consultation

with different stakeholders.