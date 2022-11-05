ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that an ethical, morality and humanity-based world order should be
pursued to establish total peace in the world as opposed to an order based upon biases, phobias and
vested interests.
He added that societies the world over had been
endeavouring to pursue total peace by eliminating
the kinetic use of force to achieve national or international objectives, albeit with little success.
The President expressed these views during a
meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Institute
of Peace Studies (PIPS), Islamabad, led by Director PIPS, Mr Muhammad Amir Rana, at Aiwan-eSadr, on friday. During the meeting, the President
stressed the need for uniform and fair application
of international laws, rules and regulations on all
nations and on all peoples equally and fairly without making any discrimination on the basis of colour, creed, race or religious beliefs.
He said that total peace in the world may be attainable provided we disregard the concepts of
Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD), Civilized
War and Humane warfare. Referring to the increasing trend of Islamophobia, religious bigotry,
and intimidation and chastisement of minorities in
India, the President said that such trends and behaviours once unleashed had long-lasting impacts
on society and were difficult to reverse.
During the meeting, Director PIPS gave a presentation on the “Charter of Peace”, which is a policy
document developed by PIPS after consultation
with different stakeholders.