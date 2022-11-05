Share:

LAHORE - The

newly confirmed 11 judges of

the Lahore High Court (LHC)

took oath of their office here on

Friday. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administered oath to the newly confirmed judges in a simple but

impressive ceremony held at

the LHC lawn. The confirmed

judges who took oath include

Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice

Safdar Saleem Shahid, Justice

Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, Justice

Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq,

Justice Abid Hussain Chattha,

Justice Anwaar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan

Tanvir Ahmad, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi and Justice

Raheel Kamran.