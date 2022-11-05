LAHORE - The
newly confirmed 11 judges of
the Lahore High Court (LHC)
took oath of their office here on
Friday. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti administered oath to the newly confirmed judges in a simple but
impressive ceremony held at
the LHC lawn. The confirmed
judges who took oath include
Justice Shakil Ahmad, Justice
Safdar Saleem Shahid, Justice
Ahmad Nadeem Arshad, Justice
Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq,
Justice Abid Hussain Chattha,
Justice Anwaar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan
Tanvir Ahmad, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi and Justice
Raheel Kamran.