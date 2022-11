Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Pakistan Foreign Service career officer Ubaidur Rehman

Nizamani took over his

new responsibilities as

Pakistan’s Ambassador

to Afghanistan in Kabul on Friday.

The position of ambassador was vacant

for the last four months

after retirement of

Mansoor Ahmed as

Ambassador to Kabul

earlier this year.

During his first meeting with the Embassy’s

staff, he emphasised

enhancing bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and Pakistan