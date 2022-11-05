LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution condemning
the gun attack on the PTI leader
Imran Khan and praying for his
early recovery.
The Punjab Assembly sitting
was rescheduled only to pass
this resolution as it was scheduled to be held on November 16.
At the outset, Punjab Minister
for Parliamentary Affairs Mohammad Basharat Raja moved
a motion for suspension of
the rules to table a resolution
against the attack. Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan approved
the motion for suspension of the
rules after seeking the opinion of
the House and allowed the resolution to be tabled.
The resolution strongly condemned the murderous and
cowardly attack on the party
chairman and former Prime Minister of Pakistan. It said that this
murderous attack on PTI chairman was a question mark on the
security institutions of the state
of Pakistan. Also, the house expressed deep sorrow and grief
over the martyrdom of the party
worker who was martyred in this
murderous attack and shared
the grief of the bereaved family.
It demanded strict action against
those named by the former prime
minister in his statement. The
resolution also demanded that
a judicial commission should be
established so that action could
be taken against all other accused involved in this incident.
The resolution also condemned
those giving a religious color to
this incident.