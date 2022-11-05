Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution condemning

the gun attack on the PTI leader

Imran Khan and praying for his

early recovery.

The Punjab Assembly sitting

was rescheduled only to pass

this resolution as it was scheduled to be held on November 16.

At the outset, Punjab Minister

for Parliamentary Affairs Mohammad Basharat Raja moved

a motion for suspension of

the rules to table a resolution

against the attack. Speaker Mohammad Sibtain Khan approved

the motion for suspension of the

rules after seeking the opinion of

the House and allowed the resolution to be tabled.

The resolution strongly condemned the murderous and

cowardly attack on the party

chairman and former Prime Minister of Pakistan. It said that this

murderous attack on PTI chairman was a question mark on the

security institutions of the state

of Pakistan. Also, the house expressed deep sorrow and grief

over the martyrdom of the party

worker who was martyred in this

murderous attack and shared

the grief of the bereaved family.

It demanded strict action against

those named by the former prime

minister in his statement. The

resolution also demanded that

a judicial commission should be

established so that action could

be taken against all other accused involved in this incident.

The resolution also condemned

those giving a religious color to

this incident.