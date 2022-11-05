ISLAMABAD - The two-member investigation
team constituted by the federal government to investigate
the murder of journalist Arshaf
Sharif in the outskirts of Nairobi has reached Islamabad after concluding its investigations
in Kenya. Highly credible sources told The Nation that the team
comprising FIA Director Athar
Waheed and Intelligence Bureau Deputy Director Umer Shahid met Nairobi police and Kenyan intelligence officials and
gathered information about the
circumstances which led to the
murder of Arshad Sharif.
The investigation team also
met Pakistani High Commissioner to Kenya Saqlain Syeda
and got her help to reach out to
Kenyan top officials.
The team also visited the farm
house where Arshaf Sharif was
staying and interviewed Waqar
Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed,
both the brothers who were
dealing with Arshad Sharif. The
team also inspected the vehicle
on which Arshad Sharif was travelling and collected evidence.
During the investigation,
Ahmed Waqar disclosed that
it was CEO of Karachi Kings
Tariq Wasih who had asked him
(Waqar) to make arrangements
for Arshad Sharif in Kenya. It was
also confirmed to the team that
the sponsor letter for making the
slain journalist’s entry into Kenya
was arranged by Waqar Ahmed,
the owner of the farm house.
However, Waqar Ahmed avoided
answering some of the questions
of the investigation team and expressed the ignorance.
The investigation team would
compile its investigation report
and would make conclusions in
the report which is expected to
be completed by next week.