ISLAMABAD - The two-member investigation

team constituted by the federal government to investigate

the murder of journalist Arshaf

Sharif in the outskirts of Nairobi has reached Islamabad after concluding its investigations

in Kenya. Highly credible sources told The Nation that the team

comprising FIA Director Athar

Waheed and Intelligence Bureau Deputy Director Umer Shahid met Nairobi police and Kenyan intelligence officials and

gathered information about the

circumstances which led to the

murder of Arshad Sharif.

The investigation team also

met Pakistani High Commissioner to Kenya Saqlain Syeda

and got her help to reach out to

Kenyan top officials.

The team also visited the farm

house where Arshaf Sharif was

staying and interviewed Waqar

Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed,

both the brothers who were

dealing with Arshad Sharif. The

team also inspected the vehicle

on which Arshad Sharif was travelling and collected evidence.

During the investigation,

Ahmed Waqar disclosed that

it was CEO of Karachi Kings

Tariq Wasih who had asked him

(Waqar) to make arrangements

for Arshad Sharif in Kenya. It was

also confirmed to the team that

the sponsor letter for making the

slain journalist’s entry into Kenya

was arranged by Waqar Ahmed,

the owner of the farm house.

However, Waqar Ahmed avoided

answering some of the questions

of the investigation team and expressed the ignorance.

The investigation team would

compile its investigation report

and would make conclusions in

the report which is expected to

be completed by next week.