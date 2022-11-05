Share:

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 0.72 percent in first quarter of the fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding months of the previous year.

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $953.113 million, which is 12.55 percent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $7594.042 million during July-September (2022-23), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbours, leaving behind other countries such as Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with its farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives. Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed a decline of 10.40 percent to $501.000 million in three months of this year from $559.179 million last year while exports to Afghanistan also dipped to $127.157 million from $127.647 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh, however, increased by 33.70 percent to $234.504 million this year from $175.3885 million, whereas exports to Sri Lanka also increased by 8.31 percent to $87.755 million from $81.017. The exports to India increased to $0.101 million from $0.099 million in the previous year. Exports to Nepal declined by 31.98 percent to $0.842 million from $1.238 million while to Maldives increased by 5.09 percent to $1.754 million from $1.669 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $3318.240 million during the period under review as compared to $4130.770 million during last year, showing a decline of 19.67 percent.

The imports from China during July-September 2022-23 were recorded at $3228.167 million against $4013.874 million during July-September 2021-22, showing a decrease of 19.57 percent.

Among other countries, imports from India were recorded at $46.487 million against imports of $42.502 million, a decrease of 9.37 percent, while imports from Afghanistan also decreased by 75.70 percent from $33.589 million to $8.160 million. Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed a 29.72 percent decline from $22.010 million to $15.467 million whereas imports from Bangladesh were recorded at $19.822 million against $17.446 million during last year. The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed a decrease of 88.74 percent from $0.217 million to $0.137 million, it added.