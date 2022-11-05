Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan will work with China to promote the shared destiny of progress and foster peace and harmony in the region and the world at large.

In an interview with Chinese new agency, Xinhua, the Prime Minister said he supports the China-proposed Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative as a remarkable vision to promote harmony and peaceful coexistence between nations and societies.

He said the 20th CPC National Congress conveyed a very powerful message across the world that China stands by stability and peaceful co-existence.

The Prime Minister said over the years, China has transformed and become the second largest economy in the world, which is a miracle.

He said he has no doubt that China will further grow and progress by leaps and bounds, and Sino-Pak friendly relations will further deepen and strengthen.

Shehbaz Sharif commended the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a game changer in transforming Pakistan’s power, energy, infrastructure and public transport sector.