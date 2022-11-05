Share:

A strong economy is the source of national strength.

–Yoshihide Suga

The Great Leap Forward was a five-year plan of forced agricultural collectivisation and industrialisation that was introduced by Mao Zedong of the Chinese Communist Party in 1958. The goal was to allow China to evolve rapidly from an agrarian economy to one that was industrial so that it had the ability to compete with the West. What was promised to be a revolutionary initiative quickly became a massive failure. It was later called the single, non-wartime campaign of mass killing in human history. Tens of millions of people died of starvation, exposure, overwork and execution in the few years the plan lasted. Many even committed suicide out of desperation. The economic scheme was also not particularly beneficial for the economy because it damaged farmland through nonsensical agricultural practices, destroyed 40 percent of all housing stock for obtaining raw materials that were wasted in industries that yielded little to no output. The plan was officially halted in 1961.