LAHORE-Terming the ‘Kissan Package’ as a timely step to avert any food crisis in the wake of havoc played by the recent floods in different parts of the country, Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Lahore Chapter has urged the government to evolve a mechanism which can ensure reaching of subsidies to the growers in time without any leakage.

Pakistan Business Forum Lahore President and Executive Committee member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, in a statement issued here Thursday, said it is a good omen that the government had realized the emergency Pakistani agricultural sector is facing due to recent floods, heavy rains and climate change threats. However, he was of the view that this package should not remain an announcement and each and every penny of the package should be utilized to its full for changing the dynamics of our agriculture leading to multiplying the production of different crops and bringing prosperity to the lives of growers and the rural folk.

Ejaz Tanveer was of the view that the commercial banks should be asked to ensure the disbursement of loans under easy terms to the growers while wheat seed disbursement to the growers in flood-hit areas should also be ensured for timely sowing as delay in it would lead to a decline in the production thus posing serious threats to our food security.

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Lahore President also urged his fellow businessmen dealing in the agricultural inputs business to play their role at this crucial juncture of the national history by providing quality seed and other inputs on a minimum profit basis, so as growers who have hit hard due to floods can sow their next crops in time with peace of mind and utilize all their energies to ensure bumper production of wheat and other crops of the coming season.