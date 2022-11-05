LAHORE - Director
General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Faisal Farid issued an alert regarding rains and snowfall on the
mountains and said that according to the Meteorological Department, a series of western winds
would enter the country Friday
evening and continue till Nov 7.
He said that from Nov 5 to 7, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock,
Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad Jhang and Faisalabad would
also experience strong winds and
thunder. There is a possibility
of rain also. Heavy rain is expected in Murree, Islamabad,
Gujarat, Gujranwala and Sialkot
on Nov 5 and 6. He said that
from Nov 6 to 7, various cities
including Multan, Dera Ghazi
Khan, Bhakkar Layyah, Sahiwal, Okara, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh would receive moderate rain with gusty winds
and thundershowers. He said
the day temperature in the upper parts of the country would
drop by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius,
while in the southern regions it
would lower by 2 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of a
decrease of 4 degrees Celsius
and as soon as the rains end,
the upper regions of the country would be in the grip of severe cold. He said rice harvest
might also be affected by rains,
though it would prove beneficial in wheat sowing. The DG
PDMA said the administration
across Punjab should make
preparations to deal with the
emergency situation and issue
instructions to the staff of the
District Emergency Operation
Centres to be on alert 24 hours.
He added that citizens should
call PDMA’s helpline 1129 in
case of emergency.