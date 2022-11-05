Share:

LAHORE - Director

General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab Faisal Farid issued an alert regarding rains and snowfall on the

mountains and said that according to the Meteorological Department, a series of western winds

would enter the country Friday

evening and continue till Nov 7.

He said that from Nov 5 to 7, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock,

Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad Jhang and Faisalabad would

also experience strong winds and

thunder. There is a possibility

of rain also. Heavy rain is expected in Murree, Islamabad,

Gujarat, Gujranwala and Sialkot

on Nov 5 and 6. He said that

from Nov 6 to 7, various cities

including Multan, Dera Ghazi

Khan, Bhakkar Layyah, Sahiwal, Okara, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh would receive moderate rain with gusty winds

and thundershowers. He said

the day temperature in the upper parts of the country would

drop by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius,

while in the southern regions it

would lower by 2 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of a

decrease of 4 degrees Celsius

and as soon as the rains end,

the upper regions of the country would be in the grip of severe cold. He said rice harvest

might also be affected by rains,

though it would prove beneficial in wheat sowing. The DG

PDMA said the administration

across Punjab should make

preparations to deal with the

emergency situation and issue

instructions to the staff of the

District Emergency Operation

Centres to be on alert 24 hours.

He added that citizens should

call PDMA’s helpline 1129 in

case of emergency.