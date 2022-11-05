Share:

Nairobi-Pilots at Kenya Airways plan to go on strike from Saturday to seek better working conditions in defiance of a court order, adding to the woes of the troubled national carrier.

The airline, part owned by the government and Air France-KLM, is one of the biggest in Africa, connecting multiple countries to Europe and Asia, but it is facing turbulent times, including years of losses. The Kenya Airlines Pilots Association (KALPA) said a series of meetings with airline management had failed to resolve grievances. No Kenya Airways flight flown by KALPA pilots will depart Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from 6:00 am (0300 GMT) on Saturday, said union secretary general Murithi Nyaga, without specifying how long the strike would last. “Kenya Airways management’s actions have left us with no other option,” Nyaga said, adding that a 14-day notice on the industrial action had ended without a solution.