NAIROBI - Pilots at Kenya Airways
plan to go on strike
from Saturday to seek
better working conditions in defiance of a
court order, adding to
the woes of the troubled national carrier.
The airline, part
owned by the government and Air FranceKLM, is one of the
biggest in Africa, connecting multiple countries to Europe and
Asia, but it is facing
turbulent times, including years of losses. The
Kenya Airlines Pilots
Association (KALPA)
said a series of meetings with airline management had failed to
resolve grievances. No
Kenya Airways flight
flown by KALPA pilots
will depart Nairobi’s
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from
6:00 am (0300 GMT)
on Saturday, said union
secretary general Murithi Nyaga, without
specifying how long the
strike would last. “Kenya
Airways management’s
actions have left us with
no other option,” Nyaga
said, adding that a 14-
day notice on the industrial action had ended
without a solution.