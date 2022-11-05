Share:

NAIROBI - Pilots at Kenya Airways

plan to go on strike

from Saturday to seek

better working conditions in defiance of a

court order, adding to

the woes of the troubled national carrier.

The airline, part

owned by the government and Air FranceKLM, is one of the

biggest in Africa, connecting multiple countries to Europe and

Asia, but it is facing

turbulent times, including years of losses. The

Kenya Airlines Pilots

Association (KALPA)

said a series of meetings with airline management had failed to

resolve grievances. No

Kenya Airways flight

flown by KALPA pilots

will depart Nairobi’s

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from

6:00 am (0300 GMT)

on Saturday, said union

secretary general Murithi Nyaga, without

specifying how long the

strike would last. “Kenya

Airways management’s

actions have left us with

no other option,” Nyaga

said, adding that a 14-

day notice on the industrial action had ended

without a solution.