Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tributes to the services of former caretaker Prime Minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari who died yesterday.

In a tweet today, he said Mir Balakh Sher Mazari was a veteran Baloch politician who played leading role in the country's politics.

He said the death of Balakh Sher Mazari has made our national politics poorer. He belonged to a breed of public servants who believe in values and principles.

Condoling with the bereaved family, Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the departed soul.