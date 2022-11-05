Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is running a malicious campaign against institutions.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, he appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court bench to investigate into allegations levelled by former prime minister and PTII chairman Imran Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he would also write a letter to the CJP and make sure that the government would extend its full support, and even he is ready to appear before the apex court.

Condemning the assassination attempt on the former PM, he said that Imran Khan was driving the nation towards anarchy by propagating an agenda based on lies, adding that the PTI chairman is a liar and dishonest from head to toe," he said.

He said, “Levelling allegation against the prime minister, interior minister and a key official of the institution is regrettable but you [Imran Khan] are constantly doing very sad things to bring the nation to the brink of destruction with your lies, malice and cynicism.